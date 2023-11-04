Sweden Sends Archer Howitzers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the Swedish Defence Ministry officially confirmed that the Archer self-propelled howitzers had been sent to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today is the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery in Ukraine. It is a very suitable day to officially announce that the promised Swedish Archer artillery pieces now have a new owner: the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Jonson wrote.

The Swedish minister noted that, with a combination of speed, precision and mobility, the Archer howitzers“will contribute to Ukraine taking back lost territory and regaining its freedom.”

According to BNN , Ukraine received eight Archer howitzers, which are known for their mobility and accuracy.

The delivery of the Archer systems is part of Sweden's ongoing military aid to Ukraine, which has totaled around $2 billion since the Russian invasion started.