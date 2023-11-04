President Of Ukraine: No One Pressures Me To Hold Talks With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that neither EU leaders nor the United States pressure him to hold talks with Russia.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State when speaking to journalists in Kyiv together with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Zelensky, he does not know who is spreading such information and why.

“I do not know who is doing this. But, as a person who bears this responsibility and powers regarding certain negotiations, I will answer you very frankly. Everyone knows that my attitude coincides with the attitude of Ukrainian society, and therefore no one is putting pressure on me today. [...] Today, none of the leaders of the EU, the United States, from among our partners, are pressuring us to hold talks with Russia and give it something. There will be no such thing,” Zelensky stressed.

A reminder that some mass media outlets earlier reported that U.S. and EU representatives were starting to discuss with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace talks with Russia to end the war.