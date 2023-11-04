President Of European Commission Praises Ukraine's Progress In Reforms Amid War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has expressed confidence that Ukraine can reach its ambitious goal of moving to the next stage in the accession process.

The relevant statement was made by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I must say that you have made excellent progress – this is impressive to see. We will testify to this next week when the Commission will present its report on enlargement. I want to tell you how impressed we are by the reforms you have made in the midst of a war. We should never forget that you are fighting an existential war. And, at the same time, you are deeply reforming your country,” von der Leyen said.

In her words, Ukraine has reached many milestones, namely reforming its justice system, curbing the oligarchs' grip, tackling money laundering, and much more.

“This is the result of hard work. I know that you are in the process of completing outstanding reforms. If this happens, and I am confident, Ukraine can reach its ambitious goal of moving to the next stage in the accession process,” the President of the European Commission noted.

A reminder that, on November 8, 2023, the European Commission is expected to present its report on Ukraine's progress in implementing the key reforms.