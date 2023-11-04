Civilian Injured In Russian Shelling Of Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Beryslav of Kherson region with artillery, injuring a local resident.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At about 15:40, the Russian army struck Beryslav with artillery. A 47-year-old man was injured in the shelling. He has suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel injuries to his face and leg," the report says.

Two injured by Russian strike on- administration chief

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

As reported, a 62-year-old man was injured in a shelling of Kachkarivka village, Beryslav district.