Civilian Injured In Russian Shelling Of Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Beryslav of Kherson region with artillery, injuring a local resident.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At about 15:40, the Russian army struck Beryslav with artillery. A 47-year-old man was injured in the shelling. He has suffered an explosive injury, shrapnel injuries to his face and leg," the report says. Read also:
It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.
As reported, a 62-year-old man was injured in a shelling of Kachkarivka village, Beryslav district.
