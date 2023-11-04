Russian Army Hits Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army hit an infrastructure facility in Dnipro community, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Strikes hit Dnipro community. The enemy targeted an infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Lysak wrote. Read also:
He added that the details are being clarified.
Air raid sirens went off in the region.
