Russian Army Hits Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro Community

The Russian army hit an infrastructure facility in Dnipro community, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Strikes hit Dnipro community. The enemy targeted an infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," Lysak wrote.

He added that the details are being clarified.

Air raid sirens went off in the region.