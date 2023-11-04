General Staff: 71 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 71 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update , Ukrinform reports.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector.

The Air Force of Ukraine launched three strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters. For their part, missile forces hit one Russian artillery unit.

The enemy launched six missile attacks and 18 airstrikes, carried out 33 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Civilian casualties were reported.

In total, 71 combat clashes were recorded on the front lines in the past day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There have been no signs of enemy offensive groups' formation. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine, conducting sabotage and intelligence activities. Russian forces continue to shell populated areas from the territory of Russia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestovka of Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. The invaders launched airstrikes on the areas of Serebrianka forestry and Katerynivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Serebrianka, Torske, Spirne of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried seven times to recapture the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Bohdanivka, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Markove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, New York, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Stepove, Sieverne, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske settlements of Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Berdychi, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Sukha Balka, Keramik, Tonenke, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Maryinka direction, the enemy, using aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attacks. More than 10 settlements of Donetsk region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy, using aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Bohoiavlenka, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky of Zaporizhzhia region, came under artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of Respublikanets, Chervonyi Maiak, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Mykilske settlements of Kherson region. The settlements of Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Tiahynka, Kherson, Romashkove of Kherson region and Solonchaky of Mykolaiv region were also subjected to artillery shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to November 4, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 304,100 Russian invaders, including 830 occupiers in the past day alone.