               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Woman Killed, Several Injured In Enemy Strike On Poltava Region


11/4/2023 3:10:52 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in a Russian strike on Myrhorod district of Poltava region. Several people, including two children, were injured.

Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Poltava region. According to preliminary information, missile fragments damaged several residential buildings in Myrhorod district. Several people, including two children, were reported injured. Unfortunately, one woman was killed," the report says.

Read also: Russian army shells Zalizne in Donetsk region, civilian killed

All relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported, the recent air alert in the region lasted from 17:16 to 19:24.

MENAFN04112023000193011044ID1107371905

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search