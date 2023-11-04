Woman Killed, Several Injured In Enemy Strike On Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in a Russian strike on Myrhorod district of Poltava region. Several people, including two children, were injured.

Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Poltava region. According to preliminary information, missile fragments damaged several residential buildings in Myrhorod district. Several people, including two children, were reported injured. Unfortunately, one woman was killed," the report says.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported, the recent air alert in the region lasted from 17:16 to 19:24.