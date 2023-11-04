Expanded Meeting Of Azerbaijani, German Fms Held In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4 . Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock have held an expanded meeting to discuss Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral and multilateral relations and post-conflict regional situation, Trend reports.

19:50 (GMT +4) The meeting of Azerbaijani and German Foreign Ministers has started in Baku, Trend reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov greeted his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock at the Ministry.