Expanded Meeting Of Azerbaijani, German Fms Held In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4 . Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his German
counterpart Annalena Baerbock have held an expanded meeting to
discuss Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral and multilateral relations and
post-conflict regional situation, Trend reports.
19:50 (GMT +4) The meeting of Azerbaijani and
German Foreign Ministers has started in Baku, Trend reports.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
greeted his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock at the
Ministry.
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107371902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.