Turkmenistan Airlines Resumes Passenger Flights To Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 4. Turkmenistan Airlines has announced the resumption of passenger
flights to Abu Dhabi, UAE, Trend reports.
According to Turkmenistan Airlines, the airline's flights, which
will be launched to Abu Dhabi International Airport, will begin on
November 17 this year.
Currently, Turkmenistan Airlines operates international flights
to seven cities: Kazan, Istanbul, Delhi, Dubai, Beijing, Frankfurt
am Main, and London.
Meanwhile, in early September of this year, Turkmenistan
Airlines acquired two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which were part of
Cathay Pacific Airlines.
These planes were the first of their brand in the fleet of
Turkmenistan Airlines, which also owns four Boeing 777-200 (LR)
aircraft.
