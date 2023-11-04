               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmenistan Airlines Resumes Passenger Flights To Abu Dhabi


11/4/2023 3:10:05 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 4. Turkmenistan Airlines has announced the resumption of passenger flights to Abu Dhabi, UAE, Trend reports.

According to Turkmenistan Airlines, the airline's flights, which will be launched to Abu Dhabi International Airport, will begin on November 17 this year.

Currently, Turkmenistan Airlines operates international flights to seven cities: Kazan, Istanbul, Delhi, Dubai, Beijing, Frankfurt am Main, and London.

Meanwhile, in early September of this year, Turkmenistan Airlines acquired two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which were part of Cathay Pacific Airlines.

These planes were the first of their brand in the fleet of Turkmenistan Airlines, which also owns four Boeing 777-200 (LR) aircraft.

