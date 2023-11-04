A LIVE Bollywood Show With Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora And Sunil Grover To Be Hosted In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 3rd November 2023: Mumbaikars are all set to witness the first of its kind LIVE Bollywood show slated to be hosted on 20th January 2024. Talented artists across Bollywood, Music, Comedian will come together with their power packed performances at this spectacular event. \'Stardom\', presented by Outcry Entertainment is set to redefine entertainment with an unparalleled line-up of curated dance and music acts by prominent Bollywood personalities, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, and Comedian Sunil Grover. The evening will feature a star-studded line-up like never before!



What to expect:



. Power-Packed Dance Performances: Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora will set the stage on fire with their larger-than-life dance acts.



. Hilarious Comedy Acts: Get ready for a laughter riot as Sunil Grover takes on multiple characters in his side-splitting comedy acts.



. Non-Stop Entertainment: With 4 hours of non-stop entertainment, Stardom guarantees an evening packed with excitement and unforgettable moments.



. Grand Entries: Experience the grand entries of your favorite stars, adding to the overall glitz and glamour of the event.



. Professionally Choreographed Acts: Witness professionally choreographed acts with an ensemble of talented dancers that will leave you mesmerized.



. Ultimate Showdown Finale Act: Stardom concludes with a spectacular finale act that promises to be the ultimate showdown, leaving the audience breathless.



Moreover, the event will also witness high energy musical performances by the well-known music artists.



The event will also offer multiple bars and a food court to cater to all needs.



Commenting on the concert, Saurabh Chaudhary, Director and Founder, Outcry Entertainment said, \"Stardom is an exceptional live Bollywood entertainment event concept that will debut with its first event in Mumbai. This event will create a one-of-a-kind experience, providing a space for the audience to come together and celebrate with their favorite artists while experiencing them perform live. With Stardom, we aim to set new standards in the world of entertainment by bringing together the most acclaimed Bollywood artists on a single platform.\"



Actor Shahid Kapoor enthusiastically expresses, \"It\'s always exciting to do live stage shows because you get to interact with the live audience, which is my favorite part. I\'m extremely excited to be dancing in Mumbai, which is my hometown, and performing live for the Mumbai audience. I can\'t wait to get on stage and give them an amazing night.\"



Actor Malaika Arora says, \"I have been performing live since many years now. Stage performance is something that instantly connects me to the audience, and I am happy when I do it. Waiting to share Bollywood magic right to you. It\'s time to celebrate the sheer joy of Bollywood with an unforgettable show!\"



Actor Nora Fatehi mentions, \"I am excited to be a part of Stardom. Live performances are something that I thoroughly enjoy as an artist. That\'s where the magic of storytelling truly comes alive, where we connect, inspire, and share our souls with the audience that\'s right there, in the moment with us. It\'s time to rejoice again with a mesmerizing show.\"



Comedian and Actor Sunil Grover says, \"I feel comedy is all about right timing at the right time. Performing LIVE on stage has always been special to me. The instant feedback from the audience is a game-changer, and it helps refining my act. Glad to be a part of Stardom, where I will be showcasing few of my favourite acts for the crowd.\"





