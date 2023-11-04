Jordanian King Calls For Uniting Arab Efforts With Int'l Community On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Jordan King Abdullah II underlined on Saturday the need to continue Arab coordination and to speak with one voice with the international community about the dangerous developments in Gaza Strip.

A statement by the Jordanian Royal Diwan stated that this remarks came during the King's reception of a number of Arab foreign ministers participating in the (Amman-Gaza) ministerial meeting hosted by Jordan in the context of efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

The Jordanian leader indicated that any military or security solution will not succeed in ending the conflict between the Palestinians and the occupying Israeli entity, but that the only way is a political solution to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The Jordanian King expressed his country's complete rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as they are an extension of the one Palestinian state.

The King stressed that Arab countries are obligated to put pressure on the international community and active international forces to stop the war on Gaza, bring aid into the Strip on an ongoing basis, and to protect civilians.

He stressed Jordan's condemnation of the Israeli massacres committed against innocent civilians in Gaza Strip, warning that the continuation of the war would lead to an explosion in the situation in the region.

He also stressed Jordan's condemnation of the escalation of the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and the need to continue supporting the Palestinian National Authority and supporting international organizations working in the sector, especially the Palestine Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The King referred to Jordan's firm position in supporting the Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights by establishing their independent and sovereign state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting included the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukri, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein Al-Sheikh.

On another front, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken ahead of the joint meeting with Arab foreign ministers.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that Al-Safadi stressed the need to immediately stop this raging war on Gaza and end the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, stressing on the need to bring immediate and urgent humanitarian aid to the Strip. (end)

