Zelenskyy Admits Gaza War Shifted Focus Away From Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday admitted that the Israeli aggression in Gaza has shifted the international focus away from the Ukraine war.

"It is clear that the war in the Middle East takes over the focus of attention (from Ukraine).

This is one of the aims of The Russian Federation. They understood that the focus will be shifted from Ukraine. And we see these results," he told a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

He added that Ukraine "will overcome this challenge."

Responding to a question about media reports that European officials and US have started talking to their Ukrainian counterparts about possible peace talks with Russia, he said "I do not know who publishes this information and what reason."

"No leader of the US or the EU nobody puts pressure on us for sitting at the negotiating table to give away something to Russia.

This has never been and never will be," stressed Zelenskyy.

He, however, noted "people are tired of the war."

On her part, von der Leyen said Ukraine is a "sovereign country and take sovereign decision," and she commended Zelensky for his 10-point peace formulas followed by meetings of national security advisors in Copenhagen, Jeddah and in Malta on the issue.

"It shows that you are taking initiative while fighting a war," said the head of the EU's executive who is visiting Ukraine today.

Observers note that neither Zelensky nor Von der Leyen denied that such meetings are taking place between the US, European and Ukrainian officials,

on peace talks with Russia.

Elsewhere, von der Leyen said very soon, we will propose to Member States our 12th package of sanctions "(on Russia).

The sanctions package will include new import and export bans, and actions to tighten the oil price cap.

Referring to the topic of the proceeds of the 200 billion euro (USD 214 billion) of immobilized Russian sovereign assets in Europe, she said the proceeds are accumulating every day.

"We believe that these profits should go in rebuilding Ukraine. And this is why the Commission will now come very soon with a proposal that allows this to happen," she added. (end)

nk







MENAFN04112023000071011013ID1107371888