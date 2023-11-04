Social Affairs Min. Approve AI Of Things Society

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah issued a ministerial decision announcing the establishment of "Artificial Intelligence of Things Society," which aims to enhance and develop understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications.

The Society, led by Sheikh Mohamad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, also aims to support developing AI technologies to make great benefits for society and contribute to achieving the country's development vision.

In addition, it seeks to organize activities, forums and conferences aimed at highlighting the importance of AI, the Internet of things and enhancing the country's status in adopting, innovating and developing techniques of this field.

The society, whose fiscal year begins on January 1 and ends on December 31, organizes specialized training courses to qualify those interested and students on applying modern technologies in relevant fields.

In a news statement, Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah, Chairman of the association, said the society's role is represented in contributing to drawing up data and AI in the country as well as supporting and developing its techniques to serve national economy and develop society.

He expressed great appreciation to the minister for big support to announce the establishment of the association aiming to raise awareness in the country.

He pointed to keenness to strengthen Kuwait's role in adopting, innovating and developing data technologies, artificial intelligence and the Internet of things in order to achieve progress, leadership and prosperity in this field. (end)

