GCC Chief Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Bombing Of Jabalia School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi Saturday deplored strongly the brutal shelling launched by the Israeli occupation forces at Al-Fakhoura School, which is hosting thousands of displaced people, in Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued by the GCC Secretariat, Al-Budaiwi denounced the repeated brutal attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on hospitals and refugee camps in the Strip that show clearly Israeli occupation's blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

He emphasized the GCC firm position calling for stopping the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip, and providing protection for civilians and agencies that provide relief and basic services to citizens, it noted.

He also called on the international community to act immediately and bear its responsibilities to halt the brutal Israeli actions and seek a political solution to the crisis, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, 15 Palestinian people were martyred and 70 others were injured by the Israeli occupation bombardment of the school in the camp, north of Gaza. (end)

