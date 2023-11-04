Kuwait's Relief 12 Plane For Gazans Arrive At Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 12th air bridge plane loaded with an ambulance and medical supplies, including intensive care gear arrived Saturday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport intended to reach people in the Gaza Strip.

Representatives of Kuwaiti charitable societies who were accompanying the aid plane confirmed in statements to KUNA that Kuwaiti aid to the people of Gaza is not a favor from the people of Kuwait, but rather a right to the brothers in Palestine, adding that this aid will continue until the unrest ends and the crisis in Gaza ends.

The Head of the Relief and Projects Campaign at Kuwait Relief Society, Mahmoud Al-Mesbah, added that the 12th plane is a continuation of previous Kuwaiti relief planes, noting that the cargo of this flight is carrying a modern ambulance equipped with necessary aid and designated for intensive care rooms to perform urgent surgical operations for the people in Gaza.

Al-Mesbah added that the new ambulance vehicle is equipped for early resuscitation operations, which will be added to other ambulances that arrived in the past for first aid, and simple and medium surgeries.

Al-Mesbah added that 24 Kuwaiti charitable societies joined together to prepare humanitarian relief aid for the people of Gaza, which included medical supplies, food supplies, and first aid supplies, stressing the continuation of this aid until the crisis ends.

For his part, representative of the Kuwaiti Relief Society, Tariq Al-Batni, said that charitable societies inside Kuwait, since the beginning of the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza Strip, have united under the umbrella of the Kuwaiti Relief Society.

Al-Batni added that coordination had taken place between these associations, as well as with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, represented by the Air Force, in order to facilitate the air bridge and deliver Kuwaiti humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. (end)

MENAFN04112023000071011013ID1107371885