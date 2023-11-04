               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkey Recalls Its Ambassador To Israel Over Gaza Massacres


11/4/2023 3:03:58 PM

Amman, Nov 4 (Petra) -- Turkey on Saturday recalled its ambassador to Israel over the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and the massacres against civilians, Anatolia News Agency reported.

