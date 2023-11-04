2,040 Palestinians Detained In West Bank By Israeli Army Since War On Gaza Began

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov 4 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army arrested 55 Palestinians during raids across the West Bank on Saturday, bringing to 2,040 the total number of detainees since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said.It said in a statement that the arrests, including two women, took place overnight and today with troops raiding West Bank cities and towns, including occupied East Jerusalem.It said that half of the detainees were in Al-Fawar refugee camp near Hebron, adding that the detainees and their families have been subjected to systematic abuse.