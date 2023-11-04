Dubai Culture Celebrates Emirati Heritage And Culture Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 4th November, 2023 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has convened the Tour Guide Recognition Forum at Etihad Museum, where more than 40 tour guides were honoured. These dedicated individuals play a vital role in showcasing our national identity and preserving Emirati heritage through their work at various heritage sites and museums.

The objective is to inspire and recognise the unwavering dedication of tour guides who tirelessly champion the significance of Dubai's heritage sites, museums, handicrafts, and history. Their steadfast commitment solidifies Dubai's status as a leading global tourist destination.

The forum also celebrated the recognition of several tourism institutions and offices for their substantial contributions towards inspiring Emiratis to embark on careers as tour guides that focus on showcasing the historical and heritage sites of Dubai. These commendable initiatives and projects actively promote Emiratisation within the profession, offering young individuals a valuable opportunity to connect with their nation's rich culture and history, reflecting Dubai Culture's commitment to fostering collaborations with both public and private sectors in the emirate while simultaneously motivating and engaging young citizens in pursuing careers in this field. Such efforts contribute significantly to reinforcing the cultural tourism sector in Dubai.

Muna Faisal Algurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, stressed the importance of this initiative as tour guides constitute an important part of the work system in the cultural tourism sector, which is witnessing increasing growth in Dubai. She also affirmed Dubai Culture's keenness to empower tour guides, as they are ambassadors of local heritage and culture, saying,“The tour guides honoured tonight play a pivotal role in reflecting Dubai's rich identity, history, and achievements, through highlighting its culture to the visitors of our museums and heritage sites..”

The organisation of the Tour Guide Recognition Forum contributes to highlighting the importance of the cultural and heritage sites in Dubai, encouraging all members of society to visit them to explore the unique cultural experiences they offer, in addition to the variety of heritage and cultural events aimed at enhancing Dubai's presence on the global tourism map.



