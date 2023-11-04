Young Female Athletes Shine At Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2023 (WAM) -- Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club continued to assert its dominance on the second day of the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship, a part of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), taking place at the Mubadala Arena.

The competitions on Saturday showcased the exceptional strength and skill of women's jiu-jitsu in the Emirates and abroad.

In an exhilarating day of action, which saw hundreds of girls aged 10-17 competing across various age, weight, and belt categories, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club emerged victorious and grabbed the first place, with Kazakhstan National Team securing the second position, and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club finishing third.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance to witness the remarkable achievements of the female athletes were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI); Amal Al Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education; and Dr. Souad Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education.

Emirati Fatima Alktheeri from Al Wahda Club, who secured gold in the Girls Gi / Teen / Yellow / 44kg division, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the UAEJJF. She said,“The federation spares no effort in providing all the necessary elements for our success, enabling us to shine and achieve victories on both local and international stages. I dedicate this medal to the UAEJJF.”