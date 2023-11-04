FM: War On Gaza Not Self-Defense

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Nov. 4, Amman (Petra) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, rejected describing the war on Gaza as self-defense.Safadi added that in a joint press conference in Amman, along with Egyptian and US counterparts Sameh Shukri and Antony Blinken, the Arab states focused on the importance of the ceasefire, noting that humanitarian values and the concern to protect the peoples of the region from the scourge of violence and war require continued joint action to end this catastrophe that exploded on October 7th and deteriorated into the war launched by Israel against Gaza.He said that the positions stressed the need to immediately deliver sufficient aid to the Gaza Strip and stop the displacement of Palestinians.Safadi stated that killing and war crimes must stop and Israel's immunization from international law must end, pointing out that this war will not bring security to Israel and will not bring stability to the region.Safadi expressed his concern about the situation in the West Bank, where settlers are allowed to kill innocent Palestinians.For his part, Blinken said that joint efforts are necessary to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and he believed that reaching a ceasefire now will enable the Hamas movement to gather its forces and repeat what it did on the seventh of October.He referred to the need to protect Palestinian civilians, while at the same time his country supports Israel's right to defend itself against the Hamas movement.He pointed out that there are reasons to put a temporary cessation of military actions to deliver aid and said, "We agreed with Israel on how to achieve this".Shukri said, "The unfortunate killing events that we are witnessing in the Gaza Strip cannot be justified, and we will not agree to enter into a useless controversy to justify the practices condemned as self-defense."Shukri called for an immediate ceasefire and for Israel to stop obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid and ensure its safe and rapid delivery, adding: "The international community must reach a ceasefire and prevent the continuation of violence."