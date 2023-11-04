(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dia de los Muertos is not a day of sorrow but of joy. The Los Angeles Oaxacan Community honored the departed at the day's annual celebration at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. Families celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones, welcoming them back as honored guests, serenading them, dancing traditional dances, and preparing their favorite foods.







Photo Caption: Young women in traditional costumes bring marigolds to adorn altars created in honor of the dead.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the Monarca Purépecha Association hosted the celebration for the L.A. Oaxacan community. The Purépecha are indigenous people of Michoacán, Mexico. More than 2,500 observed the holiday together at the festival.

Booths lined L. Ron Hubbard Way, where artisans displayed handicrafts from jewelry to traditional clothing and the food and drink of the region. Others created flowered altars of marigolds. Called ofrendas, they contain photos and other memorabilia to welcome those who have died and honor and celebrate their lives.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, costumed men and women performed folkloric dances to traditional music in a joyous celebration of life.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles supports the culture and traditions of the many Latin communities of the Southland with festivals and cultural events throughout the year. An Ideal Scientology Organization, the Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Mis cavige in 2010 . The Church services Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serves as a home for the entire community - a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

To learn more, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. any day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

