Rising Death Toll In Gaza Aggression: A Heart-Wrenching Update

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

As the relentless aggression on the Gaza Strip continues, the toll on human life has reached alarming numbers, according to a recent statement by Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson of the Gaza Health Ministry.

Catastrophic Numbers :

The current statistics are a stark reminder of the brutality of the ongoing conflict. The death toll has tragically climbed to a staggering 9,488, with children and women among the most severely affected. Out of this harrowing figure, 3,900 were children, and 2,500 were women, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations.

Innocent Victims at the Forefront :

In a shocking revelation, a substantial 70% of those who have lost their lives during the aggression are reported to be children, women, and the elderly. Furthermore, there are deeply concerning reports of approximately 2,200 individuals believed to be missing beneath the rubble, among them 1,250 children. This adds another layer of heartbreak to an already dire situation.

Al-Fakhoura School Tragedy :

One of the most distressing incidents during the conflict was the targeting of the al-Fakhoura School by the Israel Defense Forces. This horrific attack resulted in the martyrdom of 15 individuals, with over 70 others suffering injuries. Unfortunately, the count of casualties from this specific incident is likely to rise as the situation unfolds.

Devastation in the Healthcare Sector :

The aggression has also severely impacted the healthcare infrastructure in Gaza. The heroic medical professionals are paying a heavy toll, with 150 of them losing their lives. Alongside this, the aggression has seen the destruction of 27 ambulance vehicles, 105 targeted medical facilities, the withdrawal of 16 hospitals from service, and 32 primary care centers rendered non-operational.

This heart-wrenching update serves as a grim reminder of the enormous human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza. The ongoing aggression disproportionately affects innocent civilians, particularly children and women. The situation remains dire, with countless lives forever changed, and vital medical facilities incapacitated by the destruction. International efforts to address this crisis continue, as the world watches the devastating impact on the people of Gaza.