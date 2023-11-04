NITI Aayog To Organise Workshop On Transformative Technology In Delhi Tomorrow

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 4 (KNN)

NITI Aayog to organise workshop on the Transformative Technology – Promoting Development, Growth and Innovation through DPIs on Nov 5 in New Delhi.

This workshop will be fourth in the series of G20 Feeder Thematic Workshops being organised on 10 themes discussed in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration (NDLD).



The workshop will be jointly organised with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

This workshop will endeavour to bring together various views from experts, entrepreneurs, innovators, academia, representatives of think-tanks, and government in the DPI space to identify the way forward and the required resources to achieve the objectives and outcomes mentioned in the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

The workshop will be divided into four segments include Digital Identities for Empowering People, Payments: Fuelling the Digital Economy, Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA): a DPI-led approach to help India become an AI model-building nation and Unlocking Opportunities: The Power of Open Networks.

Ten such Feeder Thematic Workshops are being organised from November 1, 2023 to November 9, 2023.



(KNN Bureau)