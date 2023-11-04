Karnataka To Bring In Preferential Public Procurement Policy To Support Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Nov 4 (KNN)

The Karnataka government may unveil a preferential public procurement policy aimed at bolstering support for startups.

Speaking at the 'Big Tech Show' organised by the state government in Mysuru, Karnataka's IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge, said,“ Alongside our sector-specific ease of doing business initiatives, we are now working on developing a preferential public procurement policy.”

“This policy will ensure government support for startups with unique intellectual property registered through our startup cell and actively involved in 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiatives. The government of Karnataka can become the first customer under this policy, facilitating the procurement of products and services with unique intellectual property,” he said.

The 'Big Tech Show 2023' was organised by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) at the Infosys campus in Mysuru.

“Karnataka is home to one-third of India's tech talent. We are currently nurturing 25,000 startups in the ecosystem, with 15,000 startups receiving support from the Karnataka government,” he said.

The minister added that for the first time in the country, we have established a Skill Advisory Council for emerging technologies to provide the skills that our nation needs.



The state is working on forming a Global Innovation Alliance, partnering with nearly 50 countries by next year.



"This initiative will enable our startups to network with companies abroad, fostering market access and collaboration with other ecosystems. With the Global Innovation Alliance, our goal is not only the exchange of ideas but also the creation of specific economic corridors for startups, such as the cybersecurity corridor and the marine biotech corridor, as well as global capability centers, to benefit various ecosystems,” he said.

BV Naidu, chairman of KDEM, said, "Mysuru has established itself as a city that strikes a harmonious balance between technology and electronics. Notably, over 10 distinguished firms have expressed interest in being part of this transformation. Mysuru's share of 2000 crore in defence offset further underscores its growing significance."

(KNN Bureau)