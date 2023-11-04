Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy with some clouds becomes relatively hot noontime with a chance of local clouds maybe rainy, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with scattered clouds with a chance of scattered rain, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 05 to 15 KT gusting to 21 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 to 22 KT gusting to 29 KT at times.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 FT rises to 5 FT at times. Offshore, it will be 3 to 7 FT rises to 9 FT at times.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini

---------- ---------------- ------------------- -------------

Messaid

11:10 ** : **

00:49 ** : **

24

Wakrah: 10:06 21:08

00:55 ** : **

26

Doha:

09:21 **:**

23:11 **:**

26

Al Khor: 08:08 19:00

23:37 **:**

24

Ruwais

08:41 22:14

02:37 15:54

26

Dukhan: 02:22 14:08

08:09 20:49

25

Sunrise: 05:43 LT

Sunset: 16:51 LT

------------------

(QNA)

