WHO Shocked By Airstrike On Ambulance In Gaza


11/4/2023 2:05:21 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said he was utterly shocked by a deadly airstrike on an ambulance near Gaza's largest hospital.
"Utterly shocked by reports of attacks on ambulances evacuating patients close to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leading to deaths, injuries and damage," Ghebreyesus wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
He stressed that patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances "must be protected at all times," and called for an immediate cease-fire. (QNA)

