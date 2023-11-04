Indian Navy's Chetak Helicopter Crashes At Naval Air Station In Kochi, One Dead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An Indian Navy Chetak helicopter crashed during a trial run at naval air station in Kochi. One person was reported dead, while another is in critical condition. INS Chetak Helicopter is the oldest helicopter in the Navy deceased was a Leading Air Mechanic (LAM).Yogendra Singh, who was a leading airman, died when the helicopter met with the accident while taxiing at at INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command, officials said. Yadav hailed from Madhya Pradesh Indian Navy chopper which was on a training flight, crashed soon after the lift off, sources added yo Indian Navy officials, one Navy sailor lost his life in the accident during its ground maintenance checks at Naval air base INS Garuda in Kochi Navy ordered a probe into the matter initially it was believed to be a crash, officials later clarified it was a mechanical failure.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!\"A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew,\" the Navy said in a brief statement said a 'Board of Inquiry\" has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of Indian Navy mourned the loss of life and pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, the Navy said.\"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS (chief of naval staff) & all personnel of #IndianNavy mourn the loss of life & pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, LAM who lost his life in the unfortunate accident at Kochi and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,\" the Navy Spokesperson said on X.

