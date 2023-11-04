Mukesh Ambani Death Threat: Mumbai Police Arrests 2 Accused From Gujarat, Telangana

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two accused from Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Warangal in Telangana for allegedly sending multiple threat emails to Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, PTI reported Saturday, the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, received a fresh threat emails, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous messages of ₹400 crore as extortion demand least three e-mails were sent to the official e-mail ID of Ambani's company in the last eight days threatening to eliminate him if he fails to pay up of the two youths, identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanrapathi (19) was picked up by the Mumbai Police's crime branch from Warangal in Telangana and another person, identified as Shadab Khan (21), was held from Gujarat, the official said facie, Vanrapathi and Khan were using two different email IDs to send the threatening communications.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!An e-mail was received by Ambani's office on October 27 in which the sender demanded ₹20 crore stating,“If you (Ambani) do not give us ₹20 crore, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.” Another e-mail was received the next day seeking ₹200 crore threatening that“If the demands are not fulfilled, a death warrant will be issued,” according to police FIR was lodged in Gamdevi police station based on the complaint by the industrialist's security in charge threat email was received by Ambani's company from an unidentified person seeking ₹400 crore on Monday was produced before a court here which remanded him to police custody till November 8. Another accused Khan is a highly-qualified student, the police official said the accused were arrested under relevant sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, the official added receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).(With agency inputs)

