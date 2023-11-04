'Big Boss' OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Arrested From Rajasthan In Snake-Infused Rave Parties Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has been arrested by police from Kota, Rajasthan, according to News24 report. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has accused \"Bigg Boss\" OTT winner Elvish Yadav of being involved in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest Yadav had allegedly tried to escape by breaking the barricade. However, he was caught from Ramganj Suket area of ​​Kota Rural, the News24 report added. The report also mentioned that Elvish Yadav's car has been seized by Kota Police Friday, the Noida Police had booked Yadav and arrested five people for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties snakes, including cobras, were rescued from the possession of the arrested accused who came to a banquet hall in Sector 51 on Thursday for a party, which was a trap laid by animal rights group People for Animals (PFA).Police seized 20 milliliters of snake venom stored in a plastic bottle from the possession of the accused. The seized venom has been sent for testing to ascertain if it is psychotropic in nature to induce a party drug-like effect in the human body.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber and social media influencer, has refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with police in the investigation Yadav (26) had taken to social media to refute the charges against him, dubbing them \"baseless, fake and not even 1 per cent true\".\"I am ready to fully cooperate with the UP police. I also request the UP police, administration and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if my involvement is found, I will take full responsibility,\" Yadav said, adding that he has nothing to do with the case Elvish Yadav's immediate arrest, the former Union minister said her NGO, People For Animals (PFA), was keeping a watch on Yadav for a long time as he used snakes in his YouTube videos.A rave party is an all-night EDM (electronic dance music) gathering with immersive music and lighting. These parties are organised in diverse locations, with farmhouses being a popular choice.(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for further updates)



