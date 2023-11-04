Kerala: Popular Food Vlogger Rahul N Kutty Found Dead In Kochi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Food vlogger Rahul N Kutty was found

dead on Friday night at his Madavana home. His videos for the social media group "Eat Kochi Eat" gained popularity since

2015, making him a well-known face to food enthusiasts. He was reportedly found hanging inside his room. The preliminary conclusion is that he committed suicide.



Rahul was also a part of the Culinary Culture programme, which unites communities and food enthusiasts. On Wednesday, he uploaded the last video he did for the food vlog. He used to feature in videos for the "Oh Kochi" page on "Eat Kochi Eat," which posts updates on recent events in Kochi.

On Instagram, he has more than 4 lakh followers. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police.



'Eat Kochi Eat' officially confirmed the news on social media platforms through a post. "Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul," (sic) the group's post read.

Rahul is survived by his wife and two-year-old son. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.