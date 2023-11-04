'Good Luck & Blessings...' PM Modi Writes To Girl Who Brought His Sketch To Public Meeting In Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to a girl named Akanksha who had held up a sketch of his, that she had drawn, at his rally in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on November 2.

During the Prime Minister's speech at the Kanker rally on November 2, a small girl was observed holding up a drawing of him. PM Modi saw the sketch in the crowd and asked his team to collect the sketch from the young girl.

In the letter addressed to Akanksha, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude, saying,“Dear Akanksha, Good luck and blessings. The sketch you brought to Kanker's program has reached me. Thank you very much for this loving expression."

"May you have immense success going forward and use your accomplishments to honour your family, society, and nation. Best wishes for the future," PM added in his letter.

"The next 25 years are going to be important for young daughters like you. In these years, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will fulfil their dreams and provide a new direction for the future of the country," he added.



He also encouraged her to pursue her passion for art and keep practicing. He said that art is a powerful medium to express one's thoughts and emotions. "My strength in serving the country comes from the love and sense of belonging I get from each and every one of you. Our goal has been to provide our girls with a safe, secure, and well-equipped country," PM Modi concluded in his letter.

This heartwarming gesture from the Prime Minister has won the hearts of many, as it shows his affection and appreciation for the young artists of the country.

