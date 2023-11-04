Shah Rukh Khan In Darr To Alia Bhatt In Udta Punjab: 7 Unique Castings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan in Darr to Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab, here's a list of 7 unconventional casting in Bollywood, but might I add, yielded great results in the end
Before being your sweetheart Raj or Rahul, Shah Rukh played the role of a psychopath in Darr and did not look anything like the 90s villain, but crafted an immortal role for sure!
She debuted as Shanaya in SOTY but her portrayal of a bihari-migrant labourer in Udta Punjab was mind boggling
This greek-god looking person who can flex himself any which way played the role of a person who could not move. Hard to imagine? That's Sanjay Leela Bhanshali for you!
Ranveer Singh as the ruthless Alauddin Khilji took everyone by surprise
Bhumi Pednekar in had to gain 12 kgs for the role and it catapulted her to the world of glitz and glamour
Casting Dhanush opposite to Sonam Kapoor in a Bollywood movie was a brave decision in itself
Saif Ali Khan adapted himself a lot after films like Hum Tum and Salaam Namastee to get cast in Vishal Bhardwaj's Bollywood adaptation of Othelo
