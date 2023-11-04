BTS Stars V, Jimin Playfully Halted Jungkook's Live Session - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After dropping Golden, BTS member Jungkook went live on Weverse to celebrate the release of his debut solo album with ARMY online on Friday, November 3. Little did the K-pop idol know that his fan interaction would soon be halted and interrupted by band members Jimin and Kim Taehyung, fondly known as V. BTS star Jeon Jungkook was almost halfway through hosting the live session when V began spamming his chat section. "Jungkook. Hey, Jeon Jungkook. Look at the screen. Jimin and I are coming to your house. Open the door," said the Layover hitmaker in a series of texts.

It appears the BTS maknae ignored messages of his hyungs. It prompted V to host his own live session to catch his attention. A smiling V appeared alongside a masked Jimin to indicate he was not joking about arriving at his door. The live session of V was barely 10 seconds long. "Jungkook-ah, we are coming soon," said a jolly V on camera. while Jimin snatched away his phone, saying, "Let us not interrupt his live session." In the middle, the Golden maknae, Jungkook, was puzzled and perplexed about the impending arrival of his hyungs at his house. "What is this? Taehyung hyung is here on Weverse right now? No, do not come. I have not cleaned my house," said a confused Jungkook.

He had to end the broadcast while considering that his BTS brothers might soon arrive at his doorstep. Jungkook estimated both V and Jimin might be drunk. "I have to turn off the live broadcast because they might show up. I think they met up and drank. I want to end it in a chill way tonight," he continued.

A fan noted, "Kookie having no clue they are already there. Tae, who went on live to get his attention. Jimin telling him not to interrupt Kookie. An almost 7-second Vmin live. It is just a usual day for armies!!." Another fan shares, "He was so busy in his own world he did not see the message so many armys were commenting open the door. He saw it later." A third BTS ARMY added, "Meanwhile, vmin standing at the door to let JK open the door such a chaotic vminkook."

Jungkook ended his live stream showing gratitude to the ARMY while also urging them to continue to support him and his new album, Golden.

