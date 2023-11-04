Air Purifiers To Masks: 7 Ways To Keep You Safe From Smog In Winter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Staying in big cities also comes with the hazard of dealing with extreme pollution and smog during winters. Stay at home, avoid outdoor activities as much as possible and wear masks. Here's a list of 7 activities that will help you stay fit during these months

Install an AQI measurement app and be aware of the level of pollution in and around you. Limit outdoor activities accordingly

Modern life in cities have become synonymous with the need of a good quality HEPA air-purifier. Close doors and windows and try to limit polluted air from entering

Use N95 to N99 variety of mask to limit the inhalling of pollutants whenever you are outside

Staying hydrated is the key as you don't feel thirsty durings winters. But water would help flush out toxins from the body

Eating healthy is key to help body to fight against pollution

It is strictly prohibitated to excercise outdoor during such high- pollution days. Consider working out in a gym or have some indoor activities planned to keep yourself fit

Though indoor air quality will be better than outdoor it is important to opens windors and ventilate when AQI is comparatively better else indoor air quality will also deteriorate