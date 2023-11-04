Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-Led Upcoming Romantic Saga Film In HUGE Trouble? Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most bankable actors in the industry. He has been shooting back to back for films. Well, Kartik is also supposed to play the lead role in Aashiqui 3. However, now a report is coming in that Mukesh Bhatt, the film producer, recently expressed his sadness and regret over announcing the project too early, leading to speculations about its progress. The film was officially announced in 2022. A motion poster was unveiled and released with the announcement.

As reported by a leading Indian entertainment tabloid, the Aashiqui 3 producer Mukesh Bhatt has expressed his disappointment with rumours surrounding the film. He said, "We should not have made the announcement so early. Every other day, there is speculation about the film or its casting. I am tired of these stories coming out of nowhere." Bhatt stated that Anurag Basu, the director, is currently busy with other projects. He said that once the script is final, then they will see if they can go ahead with it.

On September 5, 2022, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and announced the film, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum, Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da."

Kartik Aaryan is currently engrossed in shooting the sports biopic film Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan. Reportedly, Chandu Champion is a sports drama. The shooting will take place over the next six months. While the final release date of the film has not been decided as of now, it is likely to hit theatres in June next year.

