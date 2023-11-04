Rome To Venice: 7 Places To Visit When In Italy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An Italian holiday must include a trip to Rome, Amalfi coast, tasting wine at Tuscany and other iconic destinations like Forence. Here's a list of 7 places you must visit when you are taking that long awaited trip to Italy

Do not miss the birth-place of Renaissance when in Italy. Florence Cathedral, Uffizi gallery and

Michelangelo's David in

Accademia Gallery is a treat for any art lover

Enjoy wine-tasting amongst the rolling hills of Tuscany and its beautiful landscapes

This fishing village, perched atop the Italian Riviera is a UNESCO world-heritage site and is great for hiking

This is a coastal-town of Italy overlooking the picturesque town of Amalfi, Positano and Ravello and great to spend those lazy winters

Mount Vesuvius destroyed this once buzzing city. The ruins are intact and is a great archeological site

The heart of ancient democracy and the Land of Julius Caesar is the place you should be when in Italy. Do not miss this place at any cost

It has a reputation to be one of the most-romantic cities in the world. Take that gondola ride and visit Doge's palace