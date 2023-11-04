SPOTTED: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon And Other Celebs Spotted In The City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt to Raveena Tandon to Katrina Kaif were spotted throughout the day in the city. Check them out
Raveena Tandon was spotted with her daughter in the city today. She is working on 'Welcome to the Jungle' which is slated for 2024 December release
Katrina Kaif was spotted at a promotional event of Naykaa wearing a brown tank top and deimn jacket and sporting wavy hair
Shriya Saran was spotted in the city along with her daughter. The actress was seen wearing a yellow dress and a black hat
Alia Bhatt exuded serenity when she was spotted this morning at the Kalina Private airport in a white and blue salwar suit
Sunjay Dutt was spotted today at Bandra. He was last seen in Jawan in an important role and was lauded for his performance
