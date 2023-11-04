ODI World Cup 2023: Australia Shows Teeth By Making A Strong Comeback, Posts 286 Runs Against England

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australia has done quite well in the first inning after a poor start against England. They didn't have an ideal start to the ODI World Cup 2023 game. But thanks to their lower-order performance, the Aussies are very much in the game as England's batting has been questionable throughout the tournament.



England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Travis Head was the first one to fall as Chris Woakes dismissed him for 11 runs. David Warner soon followed him as Chris Woakes again provided the crucial breakthrough.

By this time, Australia's backbone in scoring runs was back in the pavilion. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put up a strong partnership for the third wicket which was for 75 runs. Steve Smith scored 44 runs from 52 balls while Marnus Labuschagne put up an impressive 71 runs from 87 balls.

England bowlers made a comeback by dismissing the duo. Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis put up a bright performance down the order. Australia was in a fragile condition and the duo added crucial runs for their team. Cameron Green scored 47 runs while Marcus Stoinis put up 35 runs.

The duo helped Australia score 289 runs with a loss of ten wickets in the 49.3 overs. Australia made a fine comeback after struggling in the initial and middle phases of the first inning. Chris Woakes picked four wickets while Mark Wood and Adil Rashid picked two wickets each.