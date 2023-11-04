Baku To Host World Chovqan Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The draw ceremony for the World Chovqan Championship has been
held in Baku.
The World Chovqan Championship will take place on November 5–8, Azernews reports.
In the first game of the tournament, the Azerbaijani team will
meet the Turkish team.
"The final chovqan game will take place on November 8. In this
way, we want to contribute to the celebration of Victory Day," the
Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Sports Federation,
Bahruz Nabiyev said.
"Representatives from six countries will compete in the National
Equestrian Festival. These are teams from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Morocco, Poland, Turkiye and Uzbekistan. It is gratifying that
women are participating in the national teams of Poland and
Uzbekistan; it is a source of pride. The competition will be
managed by a team of judges from Hungary," he added.
Bahruz Nabiyev underlined that the World Chovqan Championship
and National Equestrian Sports Festival to be held in Baku are
timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar
Aliyev.
Chovqan is a traditional horse-riding game played between two
teams mounted on Garabagh horses. Chovqan is the predecessor of
modern polo. The horse racing was held during holiday
festivities.
Each team has five riders, with two fullbacks and three
forwards. The game starts at the centre of the field and players
use wooden mallets to try to drive a small leather or wooden ball
into their opponents' goal. The game lasts 30 minutues.
There is no age limit in this sport.
Chovqan players traditionally wear large astrakhan hats, long,
tight-fitting coats with a high waist, and special trousers, socks,
and shoes.
In 2013, UNESCO decided to include the game of“chovqan” on its
Intangible Cultural Heritage List.
