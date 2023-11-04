Azerbaijani Choir Shines At Zafar Music And Theater Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
A spectacular concert has been held at the Hall of Chamber and
Organ Music as part of the Zafar Music and Theatre Festival.
The festival is organized by the Culture Ministry on the
occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day (November 8) in the 44-day
Patriotic War, Azernews reports.
The concert soloists, Honoured Artists Tural Aghasiyev and Anton
Verstandt, laureates of republican and international competitions
Nigar Ismailova, Nasiba Badalbayli, Adil Bakhishli, Safura Aslanova
and Intigam Allahverdiyev delighted the audience with works by
Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Javanshir Guliyev, Fikret Amirov, Shahin
Musaoglu, Aydin Agasiyev, Elnara Dadasheva, Rizvan Sadirkhanov,
Agshin Alizadeh, Elza Ibragimova, Vasif Adygezalov, Tofig Guliyev,
Muslim Magomayev and Gara Garayev.
The musicians were accompanied by Narmin Rzayeva and Elkhan
Niftiyev.
The Azerbaijan State Choir performed in the evening under the
baton of People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova.
Note that the Zafar Music and Theatre Festival runs until
November 8.
The festival will continue with a series of events dedicated to
the historic victory in a number of cultural centres of Ganja and
Sumgayit cities, Ismayilli, Bilasuvar, Sabirabad, Khachmaz
districts, as well as Baku city.
The 44-day war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed
on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian
leaders.
The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku
and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Garabagh region that along with the
seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian
armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.
For about three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN
Security Council resolutions, demanding the withdrawal of the
Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of
the conflict.
Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov
