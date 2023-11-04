Azerbaijani Choir Shines At Zafar Music And Theater Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular concert has been held at the Hall of Chamber and Organ Music as part of the Zafar Music and Theatre Festival.

The festival is organized by the Culture Ministry on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day (November 8) in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The concert soloists, Honoured Artists Tural Aghasiyev and Anton Verstandt, laureates of republican and international competitions Nigar Ismailova, Nasiba Badalbayli, Adil Bakhishli, Safura Aslanova and Intigam Allahverdiyev delighted the audience with works by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Javanshir Guliyev, Fikret Amirov, Shahin Musaoglu, Aydin Agasiyev, Elnara Dadasheva, Rizvan Sadirkhanov, Agshin Alizadeh, Elza Ibragimova, Vasif Adygezalov, Tofig Guliyev, Muslim Magomayev and Gara Garayev.

The musicians were accompanied by Narmin Rzayeva and Elkhan Niftiyev.

The Azerbaijan State Choir performed in the evening under the baton of People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova.

Note that the Zafar Music and Theatre Festival runs until November 8.

The festival will continue with a series of events dedicated to the historic victory in a number of cultural centres of Ganja and Sumgayit cities, Ismayilli, Bilasuvar, Sabirabad, Khachmaz districts, as well as Baku city.

The 44-day war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Garabagh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov