Ukraine, U.S. Defense Chiefs Talk War Developments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defenes Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine and his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, discussed in a phone call the latest developments on the battlefield and the progress in training of Ukraine's defenders
Umerov reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Discussed latest battlefield updates and Future Force preparation status. Urged on the current Ukraine's needs: more ammo for our warriors," the brief report reads.
Umerov thanked the U.S. and Austin separately for the new military aid package for Ukraine. He also expressed gratitude for "constant steadfast support".
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 3, the U.S. government announced a new package of security and defense assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $425 million.
