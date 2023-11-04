President Zelensky: Situation On Front Not Stalemate, We Have No Right To Give Up

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence that there is no stalemate on the battlefield, and Ukrainians have no right to give up.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State when speaking to journalists in Kyiv together with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The President of Ukraine recalled that some leaders did not communicate with the Ukrainian side on February 24, 2022, expecting for Russian troops to seize the country in a very short time.

“But, we strongly believed and fought. And we won. Today, time has passed. People are tired. Everyone gets tired, and there are different opinions. We are all humans, irrespective of our status. Everything is clear, and there is nothing special here. But, this situation is not a stalemate. I would like to emphasize that once again. We have already spoken of this. This is not some kind of news,” Zelensky said.

The Head of State mentioned that Russia does have control over the sky. During offensive missions, Ukraine's priority is to save the lives of the military personnel.

“When they [Russia – Ed.] are controlling the sky, no one wants to throw people in there like meat, just as Russia does. How can we counter this? With the F-16s,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

Zelensky noted that the decision on the F-16 aircraft for Ukraine had been made, but it is necessary to wait for Ukrainian pilots to complete training, which is a long process.

According to the Head of State, there are different opinions on the situation at the front, but Ukrainians have no right to give up.

Zelensky explained that there is no other alternative, as Putin will not stop even after having captured one-third of Ukraine's territories. Ukraine does know what a frozen conflict is, and has already learnt from it.

“Why are we going back to this or that opinion or format? We all need to get together and resolve the issue, work more with partners on air defense, block the sky, enable our guys to take offensive actions, appropriate offensive actions. Here's what we need to think about. Only about this,” Zelensky concluded.