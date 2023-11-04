Türkiye Recalls Its Ambassador From Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Türkiye has
recalled its ambassador Ozkan Torunlar from Israel, Trend reports.
Turkish media said that Torunlar was recalled to Ankara for
consultations.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107371245
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.