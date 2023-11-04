               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Türkiye Recalls Its Ambassador From Israel


11/4/2023 10:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Türkiye has recalled its ambassador Ozkan Torunlar from Israel, Trend reports.

Turkish media said that Torunlar was recalled to Ankara for consultations.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107371245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search