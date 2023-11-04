Azerbaijan, IMF Address Development Of Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan and
the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed the directions for
the development of the energy sector, Trend reports.
According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, a meeting was
held with a delegation led by Anna Bordon, the head of the IMF
mission in Azerbaijan.
Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli briefed the group on
Azerbaijan's economy, the work carried out within the Azerbaijan
Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026, luring
investments in freed territories, and the incentives used.
As part of its cooperation with international financial
institutions, including the IMF, Azerbaijan places a high priority
on fostering advanced experience and technological advances,
according to the deputy minister.
Bordon pointed out the development of relations between the IMF
and Azerbaijan and shared her views on this partnership.
Additionally, the parties discussed medium-term prospects, the
directions for the development of the energy sector, recent tax
policy and administration reforms, as well as measures planned for
future periods.
On September 18, 1992, Azerbaijan became a member of the IMF.
Since 2006, Azerbaijan's government has not borrowed from the IMF,
and collaboration has taken the form of consultations on Article IV
of the fund's charter and technical missions on the key lines of
macroeconomic policy.
