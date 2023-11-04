Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Foreign Exchange Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports. The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate October 23 1.7 October 30 1.7 October 24 1.7 October 31 1.7 October 25 1.7 November 1 1.7 October 26 1.7 November 2 1.7 October 27 1.7 November 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0113 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0011 manat, to 1.8001 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate October 23 1.7979 October 30 1.7952 October 24 1.8157 October 31 1.801 October 25 1.8028 November 1 1.7961 October 26 1.7928 November 2 1.8016 October 27 1.7965 November 3 1.8065 Average weekly 1.8011 Average weekly 1.8001

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0182 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate October 23 0.0178 October 30 0.0181 October 24 0.0181 October 31 0.0183 October 25 0.0183 November 1 0.0182 October 26 0.0182 November 2 0.0183 October 27 0.018 November 3 0.0183 Average weekly 0.0181 Average weekly 0.0182

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0004 manat and made up 0.06 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate October 23 0.0606 October 30 0.0602 October 24 0.0605 October 31 0.0601 October 25 0.0604 November 1 0.06 October 26 0.0604 November 2 0.06 October 27 0.0603 November 3 0.0599 Average weekly 0.0604 Average weekly 0.06

