Azerbaijan, Huawei Look Over Cooperation For 5G Technologies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan and
Huawei discussed cooperation in the field of 5G technologies,
Trend reports.
The State Service for Special Communications and Information
Security of Azerbaijan briefed on a meeting held with the Vice
President of Huawei for the Middle East and Central Asia, Li Tong,
and other representatives of the company.
During the meeting, the parties discussed future areas of
cooperation, such as ICT infrastructure projects, next-generation
5G technologies, and cloud services.
The head of the State Service Ilgar Musayev emphasized the
significant prospects for cooperation between the parties.
The data from the Global Stats statistical center showed that
the market share of Huawei devices in Azerbaijan was 2.17 percent
in September 2023.
