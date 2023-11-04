               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Huawei Look Over Cooperation For 5G Technologies


11/4/2023 10:09:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijan and Huawei discussed cooperation in the field of 5G technologies, Trend reports.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan briefed on a meeting held with the Vice President of Huawei for the Middle East and Central Asia, Li Tong, and other representatives of the company.

During the meeting, the parties discussed future areas of cooperation, such as ICT infrastructure projects, next-generation 5G technologies, and cloud services.

The head of the State Service Ilgar Musayev emphasized the significant prospects for cooperation between the parties.

The data from the Global Stats statistical center showed that the market share of Huawei devices in Azerbaijan was 2.17 percent in September 2023.

