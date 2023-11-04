Arab League Urges Security Council To Intervene, End Aggression In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit called Saturday on members of the Security Council to intervene and immediately stop Israeli aggression in Gaza Strip, and forcing a humanitarian truce to allow the entrance of urgent aid and vital supplies.

In a press release, Aboul-Gheit said the continuation of unrest and attacks by Israeli occupation forces, as well as the aerial bombardment and siege, "exacerbates the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a horrific manner, in what can effectively be described as a war of extermination and ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians."

Aboul-Gheit pointed out that the majority of the population there lives on one liter of water for all purposes, and sometimes people drink from unsanitary wells, people cannot find a clean drinking water, while the average person consumes about 140 liters, after most of the desalination plants were destroyed or these plants stopped working due to lack of fuel.

Aboul-Gheit stressed that famine "has become a possibility soon," especially since 1.2 million people in Gaza were already suffering from food insecurity before the recent Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip and after 17 full years of siege, stressing that the entire population faces the risk of famine and does not know how to obtain their next meal.

He added that this situation creates a major health crisis and increases the possibility of transmission of infectious diseases, which is worsened due to the lack of a number of hospitals and health units from service, and the collapse of the health sector in Gaza.

The Arab League chief explained that the numbers of trucks entering from the Rafah crossing are still far beyond what is required to avoid a humanitarian crisis. (end)

