Fifteen Palestinians Killed By Airstrikes Targeting A School In Jabalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Palestinian health authorities in Gaza Strip said Saturday that 15 Palestinians were killed in Israeli occupation forces' bombing of (Al-Fakhoura) school in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Strip.

In a statement, health authorities said that the school massacre claimed the lives of 15 martyrs and 70 wounded, in addition to 10 other massacres committed by occupation forces during the past hours, which raises the number of Palestinian martyrs since October 7th to 9,488 martyrs, including 3,900 children and 2,509 women, and about 2,509 injured. 24,158 wounded.

The statement noted that 70 percent of the victims of the Israeli aggression are children, women and the elderly, noting that medics had received 2,000 reports of missing persons, including 1,250 children who were still under the rubble.

Regarding the occupation's aggression on the whole health system, it indicated the martyrdom of 150 health personnel, the destruction of 27 ambulances, including the deliberate targeting of 105 health institutions and the destruction of 16 hospitals and 32 primary care centers from service.

The statement added that hospitals in the Gaza Strip are overcrowded with critical conditions, stressing that "many of them lost their lives daily as a result of the lack of medical supplies. (end)

