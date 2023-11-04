Foreign Minister Meets US Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 4 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met Saturday with US Secretary of States Anthony Blinken ahead of Blinken's talks with Arab foreign ministers.Safadi stressed the need for an immediately halt to the ongoing war on Gaza, and an end the humanitarian catastrophe there, stressing the need for the access of emergency humanitarian aid to the Strip and to ensure the protection of civilians.