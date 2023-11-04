Gaza Death Toll Rises To 9,488

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, Nov 4 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's war on the Gaza Strip rose to 9,488 since the aggression began on Dec 7, with 105 medical facilities targeted, leaving 150 medical staff dead and destroying 57 ambulances, according to the Gaza health Ministry.It said 16 hospitals and healthcare centers were taken out of service due to bombardment and fuel shortages, said ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra.He said Israel committed 10 major massacres during the past hours alone, leaving 231 people dead, 70 percent of them women and children, adding that the Ministry had received 2,200 reports of missing persons, who were still under the rubble of collapsed building, including 1,250 children.He appealed for international intervention to open a safe passage for the flow of medical aid and fuel to hospitals and the exit of the wounded from Gaza.